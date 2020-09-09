Panolians on USM honor lists for spring semester

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2020 spring semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include, on the Dean’s List: Bradley Devazier of Batesville and Darian McGehee of Courtland.

On the President’s List: Mary Hitchcock of Sardis.

