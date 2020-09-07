Julia Fay Smiley Brown, 69

Julia Fay Smiley “Judy” Brown, age 69, passed away at Baptist Hospital in Oxford on Sept. 3, 2020.

Funeral Services for Judy were on Sunday, Sept. 6, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment was at Forrest Memorial Park.

Rev. Buster Wilson and Rev. Daniel Minor officiated the service. Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Bryan Byford, Dan McGregory, Mitch McGregory, Tate Brown, Landon Brown, Austin Minyard, Myles McGregory, Jackson McGregory and Dawson McGregory.

Judy was born November 24, 1950 to the late Harold and Quay Smiley in Iuka, MS.

Survivors include her loving husband, Daniel “Danny” Brown; children, Christy Byford (Mike), Melony McGregory, and Dennis Brown (Delisa) all of Batesville; sisters, Josephine Todd of Independence, and Colleen Baker of Hernando; brothers, Shannon Smiley of Wynne, AR., Pete Smiley of AR., Gene Smiley of TN., and John Smiley of Thaxton; grandchildren, Bryan Byford (Caitlyn), Makenzie Byford, Dan McGregory (Taylor), Mitch McGregory, Myles McGregory, Jessica Minyard (Austin), Tate Brown, Landon Brown, and Mary Julia Brown; great grandchildren, Jackson McGregory, Dawson McGregory, Reagan Minyard, all from Batesville.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Morris “Dan” Brown, Jr., and one brother, Eddie Smiley.