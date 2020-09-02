Tigers at Hernando Friday, fewer than 1,200 fans will be allowed

South Panola High School football fans who want to see the Tigers play live when they open the 2021 season at Hernando High School this Friday night may purchase tickets through a link for GoFan (a ticket sales site) on the Hernando school’s website.

South Panola was given 400 vouchers by Hernando for the game, but local administrators have not announced that the school will be selling any tickets.

A Hernando High assistant principal said fewer than 1,200 fans will be allowed into the stadium for the game, based on the mandate issued by Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday that limits high school stadiums and arenas to 25 percent capacity for events.

The GoFan site has posted notice that tickets for the game are limited and tickets sales will be stopped at 11 a.m. on Friday. Tickets were still available at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through the website.

Many Tiger fans will take advantage of the radio broadcast, heard locally on 100.5 FM, or the live streaming option at www.sptigerden.com.

Judge George Carlson confirmed Tuesday the Tigers’ live broadcast will include the video streaming this week. Not all away games have been approved for video yet because some schools have different protocols in their handling of media and visiting team broadcasts during the coronavirus pandemic.