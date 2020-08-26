SP schools have new tech coach

Jacky Pipkin has been hired by the South Panola School District Board of Trustees as instructional technology coach. She began her new role on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and will lead professional development of teachers as new curriculum and tools are utilized in both the traditional and distance learning settings.

The school board approved the hiring at its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 18.

A native of Batesville and a South Panola High School graduate, Pipkin has 15 years experience in the education field and has previously worked as an English teacher at the high school and BJH.

The 2020-21 academic year marks her 10th year with the school district.

Pipkin earned a bachelor’s in education from the University of Mississippi and a master’s in curriculum from UM. She has a specialist degree from Arkansas State and is pursuing a doctorate in administration through the University of Southern Mississippi.

She and her husband, Thomas, have been married five years and have one son.

Cutline: Pipkin