David M. Selvy, 94, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A memorial service for David will be held at a later time.

David was born on Oct. 13, 1925, to the late James David Selvy and Ellen Elizabeth Dillon Selvy in East Lynne, MO.

He worked as a telephone engineer for Southwestern Bell and General Telephone & Electric during his lifetime. David honorably served his country in the United States Navy and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Marks.

Those left behind to cherish David’s long legacy include his two children, Janelle Meree Selvy Shipman (Chuck) of Grand Bury, TX, and J. Courtney Selvy (Sally) of Courtland; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.