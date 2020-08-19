New hotel open for business

Indu Vaghela and retired Code Office administrator Pam Comer reminisced about Indu’s early remodeling and building permits at last week’s opening of his new hotel. Indu said Comer issued him his first permit, walking him through the process of Code Office paperwork and filing fees. Additional photos from the opening event are here.

Indu Vaghela, Priti Vesai, and Suresh Pandya hosted an open house to coincide with the soft opening of Home 2 Suites by Hilton, the latest hotel built by the Vaghela family in Batesville.

The hoteliers served refreshments and gave tours of the new hotel, the nicest in Batesville with a plethora of amenities designed to attract the more discerning guests. A full staff is on duty at all times for guest services and a hot breakfast is served each morning.

The large rooms have 10-foot ceilings, couches and lounge areas, and have kitchen areas included for in-room comfort. Special attention was paid to electronic and internet needs besides comfortable common areas and a swimming pool with patio furniture.

Known around Batesville simply as Indu, the veteran businessman recounted for guests his humble beginnings in the local motel business when he purchased the old Admiral Benbow property, remodeled the rooms, and set about building a lodging empire.

Since his arrival in the United States about 30 years ago, Indu has bought or built 24 hotels.

“First, I will tell everybody, it is because of Jesus Christ,” Indu said of his family’s success. “And all of the people of Batesville have been so kind always, and I worked very hard to build hotels that Batesville people are proud of.”

Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar spoke briefly about the family’s stake in the Batesville business community, saying their investment in the city and commitment to a high standard of service created economic optimism which led to economic growth.

“Prospective industry and investors in Batesville and Panola County projects see the level of commitment the Vaghela family has made in our area, and it’s evident when people see the fine hotels that are part of our city,” Azar said. “People are excited to come to Batesville and feel good about being here when we have quality hotels and other complimentary businesses.”

Home 2 Suites is the tallest building in Batesville, and almost the tallest in the county. Construction took about two years.

