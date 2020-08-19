Letter to the Editor

Operation Christmas Child

workshop is Sept. 12

Dear Editor,

I’m hearing conversations all around, “Is Samaritan’s Purse/ Operation Christmas Child” a reality this year with COVID 19? The COVID 19 global pandemic has disrupted everyday life for millions, not just in our community but for people around the world. Samaritan’s Purse WILL continue to share the eternal hope of the Gospel and to serve in Jesus’ name.

The Hills Delta group 2020 Kick-off Project Leader Workshop is Sept 12. You will receive your team Leader packets at the drive thru. Our Drive-thru times are 10 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church Family Life Center. Our Virtual Meeting will occur at 6 p.m. on Sept 12. Your Area Leader is emailing a link to current Team Leaders with On-Line Registering information.

Free plastic OCC boxes will be available to the first 25 drive-thru Project Team Leaders at the drive-thru. Group Leaders and anyone with OCC interest, we encourage attendance at this virtual and drive-thru meeting. Ask your questions and get answers. Calvary Baptist is still the hub another year. Call Linda Pitcock at 662-934-4346 for questions before the virtual event.

This makes it official. “Operation Christmas Child 2020 Shoebox Ministry is not cancelled. Shopping for school supplies? Pick up a few extras. Don’t have children to shop for? Lots of bargais out there as many schools have started. Franklin Graham encourages supporters to pack more Operation Christmas Child gift-filled shoe boxes than previous years as the global pandemic is creating greater opportunities to share the gospel with children around the world.

Can’t get out to shop? Anyone can build a box online. Go to samaritanspurse.org/operation-Christmas-child/covid-19. Click on Shoebox packing. Select your gift items for a contribution of $25 for a girl or boy any age you wish. It’s that easy.

If you’re never heard of, or not sure what Operation Christmas Child is, well here goes. The Samaritans Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items and these boxes are delivered to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.

For many of these children this is the first gift – the filled shoebox – they have ever received. This year Franklin Graham would like to reach 11 million children in countries like Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda and Ukraine. Additional details can be found in line at Samaritianspurse.org. or contact Linda Pitcock at 662-934-4346 or Patricia Benson at 662-934-3355.

We at Operation Christmas Child look forward to a fabulous year of collections in 2020. Thanks for your continued support.

s/Iris Holloway

Sardis