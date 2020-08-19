August 20, 2020

Knights of Columbus New Officers

Knights of Columbus Council #13502 recently elected new officers who will serve until mid-2021. Pictured are (from left) Pascual Cruz, treasurer; Dr. William C. Haire, 1st year trustee; Mike Tabbert, chancellor; Steve Cebuhar, financial secretary; Fr. Pradeep Kumar Thirumalareddy, chaplain; Gary Malatesta, Grand Knight; Donald Chastain, 3rd year trustee; Morris Anderson, 2nd year trustee; Chris Traicoff, advocate; and Daniel K. Brennfleck, recorder. (Contributed)

