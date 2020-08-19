Como native earns doctorate degree

Ashley Glover, a Como native, recently completed her Doctorate of Social Work from Capella University. Glover is employed at Travis County Health and Human Services as a social worker, and is a field instructor at the University of Texas-Austin where she is helping develop and inspire future social workers.

Glover is a servant-leader who mentors at Seedling, which supports children of incarcerated parents. She has also volunteered her time by speaking at Texas A&M on “Beauty, Fashion, and Hair for African American Women.” She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Her grandmother, Laura Bell Glover-Anderson, raised her and helped form her life motto of “We are blessed to be a blessing to others”.

She is dual licensed as a social worker and a chemical dependency counselor. She is a proud graduate of North Panola High School and later earned a Bachelor’s in Social Work from The University of Mississippi. She relocated to Texas to pursue a higher education at Our Lady of Lake University where she obtained her Master of Social Work.