Jessie Mae Cleveland Kornegay, 91

Jessie Mae Cleveland Kornegay, age 91, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Batesville. Jessie was the widow of James Thomas Kornegay.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Forrest Memorial Park.

Jessie was born March 26, 1929 to the late Anderson Veto Cleveland and Ila Mae Mitchell Cleveland in Pittsboro. She worked for Panola Mills in Batesville as an inspector during her lifetime and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

The loving family she leaves behind includes her son, James Gary Kornegay (Annette); daughters, Judy Kornegay Houston, Brenda Kornegay Brooks, and Cheryl Kornegay Anthony; brother, James Edward Cleveland; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; and her beloved furbaby Kirby.