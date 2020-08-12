Jacqueline Suzette Fife, 63

Jacqueline Suzette “Jackie” Fife, age 63, passed away at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis on Aug. 11, 2020.

The family will hold a memorial service for Jackie at noon on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Courtland Baptist Church. Rev. Allen McGraw will officiate.

Jackie was born April 19, 1957 to Montez Smith McMaster and the late Ottis Hammac in Jacksonville, FL. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. Jackie was a member of Courtland Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” Fife of Enid, MS.; daughters, Alyscia and Misty of Jacksonville, FL.; sons, Ian of Worch, MA., David of Water Valley, MS.; brother, Larry Hammac of Jacksonville, FL.; mother, Montex Smith McMaster of Jacksonville, FL.; and 10 grandchildren.