George Trammel, 75, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tenn. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.

George was born May 22, 1945, to Howard Leon Trammel and Sarah Gentry Trammel in Sikeston, Mo. George attended Treadwell High School in Memphis and served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Buckeye Cellulose in Memphis after a 38-year career.

He moved to the community of Chickasaw Hills at Enid Lake upon retirement and will be greatly missed by his family of friends who all bonded together through the years to help and support each other. Many of these friends assisted George through his illness exhibiting a spirit of old-fashioned community rarely found in today’s world.

His parents preceded him in death as did his sister, Barbara Ann “BA” Thorne, and his brother, Howard Trammel. He leaves behind his life partner, Janice Sawyer, who shared his love of lake life and boating. He is also survived by his brother by marriage, Lanier Thorne; and his nieces, Kay Thorne Conlee (Dwayne) and Rhonda Thorne, all of Bartlett, Tenn., and Debbie Peck (Steve) of Shady Shores, Tex.; and nephews, Dony Yates (Terri) of Argyle, Tex., and Christopher Trammel (Justine) of Doha, Qatar.

Donations in George’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.