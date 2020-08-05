Food box giveaway continues this week

Free boxes of food will be available to Panola County citizens again this week after last week’s giveaway was canceled because of the threat of rain.

Sheriff Shane Phelps told the Board of Supervisors at a Monday meeting his department, with help from the Emergency Management Office and local volunteers, expect to conduct the giveaway again Thursday in the parking lots of North Panola High School and Dunlap Stadium on the campus of South Panola High School.

Crenshaw area residents have also been able to pick up boxes on Thursday evenings in the town.

The supervisors approved the program earlier in the year when Phelps presented the idea of the food boxes. Phelps said he was contacted by the sheriff of Tunica County for participation in the program that doesn’t cost the county any money.

There are no qualifying questions, or paperwork, for citizens, and all distribution is handled without recipients getting out of their vehicles. In the few giveaways held in June and July, lines began forming about 11 a.m. at each location for the 1 to 4 p.m. distribution.

One box each of fresh vegetables and fruit (potatoes, onions, apples, etc.) and containers of milk (including chocolate and strawberry flavored) have been given out at past events.

Phelps said this week’s giveaway is the only one scheduled for August, and distribution is scheduled to resume the first week of September and possibly extend through most of the calendar year.

Future giveaways will probably have just one box per vehicle, Phelps said, and will include meat and dairy items from reports he has received.