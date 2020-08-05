C.W. Holland, 95

C.W. “Buddy” Holland, 95, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. He died peacefully of natural causes in hospice care at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Baptist Memorial-North Mississippi of Oxford for their kindness and care over the past two weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests In Memoriam donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Online guestbook and full obituary available at chancellorfuneralhome.com.