All South Panola schools will have delayed starts

Return to school has been postponed until Monday, Aug. 17, for all grades in the South Panola School District.

The district posted the following on its website Wednesday afternoon:

Executive Order 1517 issued by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delayed the start date of Panola County students in grades 7-12 until Monday, Aug. 17. However, in order to keep all South Panola School District students on the same academic calendar, the start date for all SPSD students, Pre-K through 12, both traditional and distance learning, will now be Monday, Aug. 17.

All activities scheduled for tomorrow (Aug. 6) and Friday (Aug. 7), including professional development of teachers and Chromebook distribution for distance learners, will continue as scheduled.