Jamie Kennedy, 56, passed away Friday morning, July 31, 2020, at his home near Como, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services for Jamie will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Peach Creek Baptist Church with interment to follow at Peach Creek Cemetery near Como.

The family received friends Sunday evening at Wells Funeral home. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Lee Stevens, Bobby Smith, Jeremy Patterson, Glenn Plachta, Liam Plachta, and Jason Kennedy.

Due to the mask mandate in Panola County, we please ask that you wear a mask during visitation, the funeral service and practice social distancing

Jamie was born Nov. 29, 1963 to Jack and Freida Stevens Kennedy in Lambert. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp.

Jamie was employed with Northwest Community College in Senatobia, in the maintenance department. He was a member of Peach Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Ritter of Chicago, IL.; brothers, Jackie Kennedy of Chicago, IL., and David Kennedy of Pope; his parents, Jack and Freida Kennedy of Como.