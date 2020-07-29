Velma Goodwin Krencik, 81

Velma Goodwin Krencik, age 81, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Region One Medical Center in Memphis. She was the widow of the Joseph Andrew “Polock” Krencik.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hosanna Family Worship Center in Pope, with burial to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at Hosanna Family Worship Center.

Velma was born December 28, 1938 in Houston, MS to the late Thomas E. and Litha Baker Goodwin. She was a graduate of Batesville High School and Louisiana Vocational Tech Institute in Sorrento, LA. As Velma and her husband moved around throughout their life together, she work for various companies and held many positions.

She worked as a Collateral Loan Clerk for Cleveland Trust Company in Cleveland, OH, Posting Clerk for North MS Regional Hospital in Sardis, MS, Accounts Payable Clerk for Petro-United Terminals in Sunshine, LA and finally retired as an Administrative Assistant for Wallace Company, INC in Gonzales, LA.

Velma was an extremely faithful member of Hosanna Family Worship Center, where she enjoyed being a small group teacher. In her spare time, Velma would always send out birthday and anniversary cards to her friend and family. She also loved caring for dogs and cats.

Velma leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters and brothers.