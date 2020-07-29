Remember the fight of the higher calling

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

I think of a man young and full of life listening to a man he most admired in statue and deed (Martin Luther King.)

John Lewis was like that man, short but tall, and full of joy. A man who was like Superman, who tried to save the world. He gave inspiration to those who have no vision of tomorrow.

Don’t repay evil for evil. Don’t retaliate with insults when people insult you. Instead, pay them back with a blessing. That is what God has called you to do, and he will grant you his blessing. (I Peter 3:9)

I see a young (John Lewis) everywhere, both young and old, black and white, who will someday feel the need for service.

Remember the fight lives on, as we look for a higher calling.

He reminds us that all hope is in him, not in man, so we press for more direction through prayer. We must encourage young people to register to vote if they haven’t the time to do so. Remember God looked beyond our fault and saw our need.

John Lewis was a man of conscience. He continued to seek the right over wrong.

A man full of character, who stood up for the rights of others. He never lost sight of the goal. Press forward, never wavering.

Heal the soul that leaves no more scars on the head, keep memories alive, beating on the bride of unforgettable strike.

Stories that are passed down through generations that quench the thirst of the old and new. There are men and women still standing for the rights of others, and many have died. The Patriot will live on in our hearts, minds, and souls.

The future will continue to reap the rewards of those who have gone on to glory.