John Buren Sykes, Jr., 86

John Buren “J.B.” Sykes, Jr., 86, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Sardis Community Nursing Home.

Funeral service was Thursday, July 23, in the chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Snyder officiating. Burial followed in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Born in Oxford to the late John Buren Sykes, Sr. and Pauline Winter Sykes, J.B. was a retired police officer and a member of First Baptist Church of Batesville.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed searching for and collecting arrowheads. His collection was displayed at a museum in Jackson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Sykes.

Survivors include his sister, Sue Fudge, of Sardis; a nephew, Garry Sykes Ritter of Water Valley; a niece, Kay Ritter of Batesville; two great nieces, Adrienne Kelsoe of Hernando, and Renda Morris of Batesville; a great-nephew, John Blake Ritter of Batesville; and many great-great nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Sykes’ memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.