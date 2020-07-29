Janice Clayton Morris, 87

Janice Clayton Morris, age 87, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Oxford Health and Rehabilitation Facility.

A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. Rev. Derrick officiated.

Janice was born July 8, 1933 to the late Macon Clayton and Lucille Caroll Clayton in Redbanks. She was a homemaker during her lifetime and a member of First Faith Baptist Church. Janice was a loving and caring wife and mother.

The family she leaves behind include her children, Faye Morris Hyland of Batesville, Sandy Morris Baker of Hernando, Charlotte Morris Sandlin of Clarksdale, Teresa Morris Neal of Walls; half-sisters, Bonnie Whitlock of Memphis, Lela Whitlock Wells also of Memphis; half-brother, Ronnie Whitlock of Florida; 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, A.D. Morris.

Memorial contributions may be make to the MS State Veterans Home, 120 Veterans Dr., Oxford MS 38655.