Hatcher retirement celebration at FSB
Family and co-workers recently gathered for a small party at First Security Bank to mark the end of a 44 year career for Nancy Hatcher. Because of C-19, attendance was limited, but FSB employees made the day special with refreshments and wishes for a happy retirement. She said she’s been busier than ever working in her garden, putting up vegetables, and not missing working at her computer at all. (Courtesy of FSB)
