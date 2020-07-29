Alice Little Roberson, 96, of Batesville, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Alice was born on May 18, 1924 in Charleston to the late Emma Mae Thomas Little and John H. Little. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her life to her family which was her primary interest. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, canning, and playing card games with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Crowder Baptist Church and will be remembered as a kind lady with a giving and gentle spirit.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving family which includes her daughters, Ruby Kate Harris of Batesville, and Jean Gatlin (W.G.) of Hernando,; two grandchildren, Candy Wansley (Robbie) and Chris Harris; and three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jeffrey, and Jaxon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Roberson; her son, James Michael Roberson; her son-in-law, Michael Harris; her sisters, Mabel Hickman, Ruby Darby, and Ernestine Berryhill; her brothers, Clyde Little, Ned Little, Johnny Little, and Sammy Little; and her parents.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 3 pm in Batesville Magnolia Cemetery with Bro. Hal Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to Dickins Funeral Home.