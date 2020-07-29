Juanita Dale Franks Shelton, 70

Juanita Dale Franks Shelton, age 70, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Batesville.

Due to the recent Covid mandate order by the Governor of Mississippi, funeral services will be attended by immediate family only in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Friends are invited to attend the committal service at Forrest Memorial Park at 3 p.m. following the service.

Juanita was born March 17, 1950 to the late Robert William Franks and Mildred Caroline Darby Franks in Quitman County. She was a homemaker during her lifetime.

The loving family she leaves behind includes her husband, Bobby Shelton of Batesville; children, Loretta Joy Bramlett Helmes (Dale) of Scottsville, KY., Billy “Bubba” Bramlett, Jr. of Batesville, Jason Bramlett of Water Valley; 16 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Ann Bramlett Lucas; three siblings, Shirley Franks Alred, Bobby Dale Franks, and Charles Darby.