Death Notices July 22, 2020
Batesville – Wanda D. Oliver, 54, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Batesville – Lula H. “Patsy” Goodnight, 90, passed away July 15, 2020 in Mandeville, LA.
Batesville – Anthony Lee Cain, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Pope, Miss., Harry James Ware, 70, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
Batesville, Julia Gates Battle, 76, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Batesville, Jessie James Rudd, 86, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
