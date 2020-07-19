July 20, 2020

792 new cases, 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in Mississippi

Published 12:54 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020

Report through July 18th,  792 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 10 deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 42,638, with 1,355 deaths.  

Total for Panola County is 549 total cases and 6 deaths reported through July 17, 2020.

