Annual yard sale set for July 31

Published 3:55 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Sardis Lake Baptist Church will host its annual indoor yard sale July 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All are encouraged to wear  masks. The 2 Buck Grilled Cheese food truck will be there both days. Call 609-0546 for more information about the big sale that supports the church’s missions program.

