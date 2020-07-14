July 15, 2020

Release from MHSAA sets fall sports start dates

Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Per MHSAA Executive Committee vote Tuesday, the start of the Fall Sports season is delayed two weeks.

Practice for volleyball, cross country and swim starts Aug. 10 with first meets/matches Aug. 24.

Football practice begins Aug. 17. Opening games for football start Sept. 4.

