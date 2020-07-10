Panola cases up 33 in Friday report; some counties have mask rules

Positive cases of coronavirus have reached 34,622 with an increase of 1,031 from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening, according to data released today by the Mississippi State Dept. of Health. A total of 1,215 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since the state began keeping numbers on March 11.

Panola County had an increase of 33 cases from Wednesday to Thursday, and now has a running total of 432 infections. Many of those were never seriously ill and more have recovered. Six patients in the county have died, one having contracted the illness in a long-term care facility. Statewide, 586 deaths have been attributed to infections in those places of care.

Gov. Tate Reeves, in news conferences each day this week, has continued to implore Mississippians to limit their travel, stay away from group activities, and wear face masks in public. He announced Thursday there will be new regulations beginning Monday that will require masks to be worn in public and retail businesses in the following counties: Hinds, Desoto, Madison, Harrison, Rankin, Jackson, Washington, Sunflower, Grenada, Claiborne, Jefferson, Wayne, and Quitman.

Under the new order no more than 10 people can gather indoors, and no more than 20 people can gather outdoors. The Governor has also expanded restrictions announced earlier in Attala, Jasper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, and Scott counties.

Some city’s have enacted masks ordinances on their own, including Jackson, Tupelo, Starkville, Oxford, Hattiesburg, Greenwood, Columbus, West Point, Natchez, Grenada, and Greenville.

Fines for individuals and businesses vary around the state. Batesville aldermen did not discuss a mask ordinance at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Below is a list of reported infections by county:

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 347 19 44 11 Alcorn 94 2 1 1 Amite 108 3 13 2 Attala 383 24 89 19 Benton 44 0 1 0 Bolivar 394 18 37 6 Calhoun 160 5 23 4 Carroll 174 11 45 9 Chickasaw 293 19 35 11 Choctaw 75 4 0 0 Claiborne 300 11 43 8 Clarke 217 25 19 9 Clay 256 11 2 1 Coahoma 219 6 1 0 Copiah 642 15 29 3 Covington 429 5 3 0 Desoto 1865 19 20 5 Forrest 972 43 95 29 Franklin 54 2 3 1 George 112 3 1 0 Greene 112 10 34 6 Grenada 569 8 43 5 Hancock 141 13 9 4 Harrison 1096 15 98 8 Hinds 2824 49 151 17 Holmes 579 41 98 20 Humphreys 161 10 18 6 Issaquena 10 1 0 0 Itawamba 145 8 34 7 Jackson 744 18 47 6 Jasper 271 6 1 0 Jefferson 122 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 118 4 3 1 Jones 1185 49 157 34 Kemper 183 14 38 9 Lafayette 464 4 42 1 Lamar 522 7 3 2 Lauderdale 954 81 202 52 Lawrence 202 2 0 0 Leake 621 20 3 0 Lee 600 22 66 15 Leflore 528 56 173 41 Lincoln 519 35 114 26 Lowndes 536 13 25 6 Madison 1419 36 135 18 Marion 324 12 15 2 Marshall 276 3 6 0 Monroe 439 35 105 29 Montgomery 151 3 0 0 Neshoba 1039 76 104 29 Newton 367 10 7 1 Noxubee 277 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 589 28 132 18 Panola 432 6 2 1 Pearl River 281 32 50 12 Perry 79 4 0 0 Pike 488 20 41 10 Pontotoc 339 6 3 1 Prentiss 117 3 24 3 Quitman 97 1 0 0 Rankin 1063 15 53 0 Scott 809 15 14 2 Sharkey 47 0 1 0 Simpson 384 3 2 0 Smith 237 12 52 8 Stone 73 2 2 1 Sunflower 470 8 1 0 Tallahatchie 178 4 3 1 Tate 333 13 28 9 Tippah 144 11 0 0 Tishomingo 97 1 2 0 Tunica 121 3 12 2 Union 246 11 20 8 Walthall 249 7 2 1 Warren 577 20 39 9 Washington 700 10 13 1 Wayne 560 18 31 3 Webster 134 11 52 10 Wilkinson 96 9 5 2 Winston 296 11 38 8 Yalobusha 202 8 35 7 Yazoo 548 6 20 2 Total 34,622 1,215 2,927 586

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.

Case Classifications

Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.

Confirmed Probable Total Cases 34,321 301 34,622 Deaths 1,195 20 1,215

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.