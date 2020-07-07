Lynn Ragon Gray, 76

Lynn Ragon Gray, age 76, passed away Friday evening, June 12, 2020, in Batesville, MS. Lynn was the wife of Jimmy Gray.

Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Eureka Cemetery near Courtland, MS. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.

Lynn was born February 26, 1944 in Panola County, MS to the late Robert Jesse and Ina Mae Seay Ragon. Most will remember Lynn from working at Stubbs Clothing Store on the square in Batesville, MS for twenty-seven years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville, MS. Lynn was a very devoted wife, mother, and grandmother that worked hard her whole life.

Lynn’s loving and caring memory will be cherished by her husband of sixty years, Jimmy Gray of Batesville, MS; two daughters, Laurie Gray Swindle of Courtland, MS, Angela Gray Rabin (Daniel) of Overland Park, KS; son, Glenn Gray (Rebekah) of Courtland, MS; sister, Laverne Briscoe of Batesville, MS; brother, Melvin Ragon (Mae Bell) of Courtland, MS; five grandchildren, Eric Swindle, Dillon Swindle, Cody Swindle, Garrison Gray, Elliott Gray; two great-grandchildren, Katharine Swindle and Leslie Swindle.