RAYMOND – Kerry L. Parker, 72, passed away July 4, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. He was born June 20, 1948, in Moon Lake to the late James Boyd (J.B.) Parker and Gertrude Morgan. He was the eleventh child and is preceded in death by his siblings Frances Doss, James Parker, Donna Thornton, Mary Syble Parker, and Eunice Pallante.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church, Raymond. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Raymond City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Becky L. Parker of Raymond, MS, son Michael Parker, (Dianna Crawford) of Holcomb, MS. His brothers Boyd (Ray) Parker, (Lorraine) Stafford, TX, Tony Parker, (Judy) Leland, MS, David Parker, (Linda) Marvel AR, and two sisters Doris Tidwell (Preston) of Batesville, and Naomi Dunn (V.H.) of Pleasant Grove, MS. A large family of nieces and nephews.

Kerry served in the U.S. Army SFC, with duties in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and Murray State, where he earned his Masters in Human Development. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2016. At the time of his illness, he was serving as the Assistant Pastor of the First United Pentecostal Church Raymond, MS.

Memorials can be made to Kerry L. Parker, Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1188, Raymond, MS 39154.

