MHP reports stats from holiday period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Fourth of July enforcement period which began Friday, July 3, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Sunday, July 5, at midnight with a total of 4,378 citations issued.

There were 116 DUI arrests during the period. A total of 137 crashes were investigated, including four fatalities and 43 injuries, on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.

As the MHP “Drive Right Mississippi” safety initiative continues through the heavily traveled month of July, motorists are urged to be mindful of the Left Hand Lane law, obey posted speed limits, avoid driver distractions and ensure everyone is properly restrained.

Troop E, headquartered in Batesville reported eight DUI arrests, and one felony drug arrest. Patrolmen wrote 478 tickets, 33 seat belt violations, 12 citations for violation of child restraint law, and had 11 incidents of assisting motorists.

Troop E officers worked 12 vehicle accidents, two of which were determined to be alcohol related. A total of nine injuries were reported from those collisions.

Below is the fatality information regarding the period.

On July 3 at approximately 12:46 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US 82 in Leflore County. A Dodge Charger driven by Xavaier D. Brister, 25, of Itta Bena, was traveling eastbound on US 82. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Xavaier D. Brister was pronounced dead on scene.

On July 3 at approximately 3:58 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS25 in Tishomingo County. A 2015 Ford pickup driven by Danny R. Hester, 59, of Tuscumbia, AL was traveling northbound on MS25. A 2015 Buick Verano driven by Hunter C. Musgrave, 20, of Dennis was traveling northbound on MS25 behind the Ford pickup.

A 1998 Jeep SUV driven by Robert J. Foster, 50, of Tishomingo was traveling southbound on MS25 and entered into the northbound lane colliding with the Ford pickup. After impact, the Buick Verano collided with the rear of Ford pickup. Robert J. Foster received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On July 4 at approximately 5:56 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS8 in Calhoun County. A 2001 Ford Expedition driven by Christopher Q. Pittman, 23, of Greenville was traveling eastbound on MS8. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Christopher Q. Pittman and passenger Martin D. Foote, 25, of Woodland received moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Passenger Courtney D. Burchfield, 20, of Houston received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On July 5 at approximately 11:50 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS494 in Lauderdale County. A 2004 Toyota Sequoia driven by James M. Brand, 51, of Ocean Springs was traveling westbound on MS494. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree stump ejecting the driver. James M. Brand was pronounced dead on scene.

All crashes remain under investigation by MHP.