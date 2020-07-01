Dr. Percie Lee Lamar, III, 78, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch.

Percie was born October 3, 1941, to the late Percie Lee Lamar, Jr. and Kathryn Savage Lamar in Lambert, MS. Percie received a Doctorate in food technology and eventually retired from Flavorite in Memphis.

He was very innovative in the food technology industry. He thrived in the field, creating new flavors and food products. Percie enjoyed cooking and eating gourmet foods. He was a dedicated father and husband. Percie loved visiting with family and friends and going to church. He was a member of St.Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Olive Branch.

In addition to his parents, Percie was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Lamar; his maternal grandparents, Van and Eva Savage; his paternal grandparents, Percie Lee and Florence Lamar, Sr.

The loving family he leaves behind include his wife, Caroline Lamar of Olive Branch; daughter, Emily Lamar of Olive Branch; sisters, Carolyn Dancy (Chris) of Lambert, and Evan Parks (Enoch) of Oxford; a host of nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins.

The family will hold a memorial service to honor Percie’s life at a later date.