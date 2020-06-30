June 30, 2020

Kevin Allen Bobo, 44

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Kevin Allen Bobo, 44, of Batesville, a Culinary Instructor for Finch-Henry Job Corps Center, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Baptist Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

Graveside services will be at Antioch MB Church Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2.  Cooley’s Mortuary is in charge of services.

He leaves his wife, Roberta Bobo; children, Kevyn, Korliss, Karter, Kingston; and granddaughter, Karsyn.

He also leaves his father, William Bobo; siblings, Ronda Williams, Janice Williams (Elighe), Linda Diggs, Destinie Ransom (Gerold), and Gregory Bobo (Shalawn); and a host of relatives, friends, co-workers, and students.

