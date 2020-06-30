Death Notices 6/30/20

Batesville – John C. Oates, 74, passed away Saturday morning, June 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Batesville – Helen Welch Dulin, 73, passed away June 24, 2020.

Woodlands, Tex. – Louise Wilson Staples, 83, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020. Louise was the sister of Dottie Wells of Batesville.

Sardis – James (Bo) Armstrong, Jr., 61, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Coldwater – John Adams Darby, 83, passed away June 27, 2020, at his home.