Annie  Howard Province, 88

Annie “Johnnie” Howard Province, 88, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Quitman County Health and Rehab in Marks. Services were held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment followed in Belen Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnnie was the first lady officer to be employed with the Marks Police Department. She was an avid gardener, loved crossword puzzles, solitaire, and was a member of Belen Baptist Church.

Those whom she leaves to forever cherish her memory include two daughters, Janet Province Turner of Marks and Sandy Province Julian (Jake) of Batesville; three sons, Larry H. Province (Druey) of Clarksdale, Don Province (Shelley) of Batesville, Ricky Province of Sycamore, Ill.; a sister, Ruby Horne Hall of Cleveland; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel J. Province; a son, Charles Lawrence Province; her

parents, William Andrew and Eula Estelle Howard; three sisters, Edna Caine, Wilma Varner, and Glenda Chapuis; and six brothers, Wayne, William A. “Shorty”, Tommy, Bob, Joe and Jimmy Howard.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice or Belen Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 200, Marks, MS 38646.

Kimbro Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.