MS Bureau of Narcotics seize weed, airplane and more

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona Police Department K-9 Unit, arrested 63-year-old California resident William Claren and 66-year-old Mississippi resident Mark Bailey at the Ruleville-Drew Airport in Drew on July 29.

Both individuals were charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Conspiracy following the seizure of a large quantity of marijuana.

As part of the ongoing investigation, agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Drew, resulting in the additional seizure of bulk marijuana and a substantial amount of U.S. currency. The investigation remains active and additional arrests and seizures are anticipated.

Items seized from the airplane and residence:

Seized cash amount of $295,495.

Approximately 247 pounds of Marijuana

Piper/Comanche fixed wing single engine airplane

Taurus PT-22 caliber pistol

Springfield Model 67VR Shotgun

“This operation highlights the strong collaboration between state and local law enforcement agencies in the fight against drug trafficking,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We remain committed to identifying and dismantling criminal networks that bring illegal drugs into our communities. I want to commend the agents and officers involved for their continued dedication to keeping Mississippi safe.”

“The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office, the Winona Police Department, District Attorney Dewayne Richardson’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office are delivering what Mississippi taxpayers have every right to expect – seamless cooperation between federal, state and local partners to make our communities safer,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “MBN and our local partners did incredible work on this investigation and should be commended for this disruption of the flow of illegal narcotics.”

Email newsletter signup

“The District Attorney’s Office applauds the collaborative efforts of our state and local law enforcement agents. We look forward to holding those criminal elements responsible for their actions on both the state and federal level,” said W. Dewayne Richardson, District Attorney for the Fourth District.