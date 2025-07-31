LockersMFG teams with First Security

In a move to invest not only in business but in people, LockersMFG has completed a 14-week financial education course for its employees led in partnership with First Security Bank.

The course covered various topics from how to manage bank and credit card balances, mortgage options, insurance policies, and ultimately, retirement planning.

Spearheaded by Class Coordinator Kevin Lane, the course was designed to equip participants with practical financial knowledge covering everything from credit management to home ownership and retirement planning.

“We felt like sponsoring this class with First Security Bank was a great opportunity for our employees to receive education, not only on what types of financial products are available in their market, but also how these financial products work, and when they should, or shouldn’t, be used,” Lane said.

The course brought in local experts from Panola County, orchestrated by First Security Bank’s Belinda Morris, whose coordination brought a wide range of perspectives and insights to the classroom.

“First Security shares our belief in servant leadership,” Lane said.

LockersMFG employee Mary Jordan found the financial education course especially valuable for first-time home buyer support, credit improvement and learning about CDs. She said the advice she would give younger folks is to save early and invest.

“I will tell young individuals to prioritize their needs and make conscious decisions about spending to ensure they are living within their means,” she said. “Also, building an emergency fund for unexpected events like car repairs or job loss. Building Credit, investing, and surrounding yourself with mentors who practice good money habits.”

Chris Powell, another class member, appreciated the focus on budgeting and long-term financial planning.

Learn where your money is going so that you know where to start your budget,” Powell said. “Learn where to save so you can build for your future. When to buy and when to rent”

Morris said providing the financial education at Lockers Manufacturing was a rewarding opportunity.

“The goal of the program was to provide individuals with financial education knowledge and facts on making positive financial decisions and means of building a greater financial future,” Morris said.