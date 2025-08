New Life M.B. Church is hosting a special event titled “100 Women in Hats” on Sunday.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Sardis District Education Building, located at 582 West Lee Street in Sardis.

The featured guest speaker will be the Min. Anita McIntosh. The event is organized under the leadership of the Rev. Alvin E. Bailey, senior pastor, and Sister Mary Ann Strong, program coordinator.