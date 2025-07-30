Wolfpack are AAL2 South Champions

The Mississippi Wolfpack are the 2025 American Arena League 2 Champions after a 32-29 victory over the Jersey Bearcats, thanks to a game-winning touchdown as time expired on Sunday, July 27.

Entering the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, the Wolfpack advanced to the AAL2 South Division Championship after defeating the Rivergators 36-21, improving to a 7-2 record.

Mississippi Wolfpack is an arena football team founded by former football standout and Batesville native Eddie Strong.

The team is headquartered in Batesville and played games in arenas around the Southeast, including at the Paul Battle Jr. Arena in Tunica County.

In a social media post following Sunday’s championship, Strong thanked Mayor Hal Ferrell and the City of Batesville for support of the professional team.

Strong was considered instrumental in helping put South Panola football on the map; he was named the first-ever “Gatorade Player of the Year” from South Panola and a Dandy Dozen in 1997.

He helped lead South Panola to the state championship game in 1996 and 1997.

Strong was a linebacker at Ole Miss from 1998 to 2003. He was named to the 2002 Coaches All-SEC the first time and played in the East-West Shrine game. He finished his Ole Miss career with 306 tackles (179 solos), 10.5 sacks for minus 78 yards, 26 tackles for losses of 104 yards, 13 quarterback pressures, 13 pass deflections, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

In 2003, Strong signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants, but an injury sidelined him.