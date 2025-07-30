Watermelon Carnival this weekend

The 51st Annual Water Valley Watermelon Carnival will take place on Friday and Saturday in downtown Water Valley.

Drawing an estimated 20,000 attendees each year, the celebration has been ranked among the top 20 festivals in the Southeast by the Southeastern Tourism Society.

The event features a weekend packed with fun for all ages.

Highlights include live music, an antique car parade, fireworks, a street dance, watermelon-themed contests, arts and crafts vendors, a 5K run, food trucks, a pancake breakfast, and the traditional Festival Queen contest.

Held annually on the first weekend of August, the carnival began in 1931 as a community morale booster during the Great Depression and was revived in 1980 after a wartime hiatus.

The event is free to the public and takes place at City Park and along Main Street.

For more information, email wvChamber@bellsouth.net.

Watermelon Carnival events

Friday

All Day: Chamber of Commerce Booth Beside the Gazebo Watermelon Carnival T-Shirts, Programs, Vendor Information

All Day: City Park Craft Vendors, Food Vendors and Children’s Activities

6 p.m. Central Street Opening Ceremonies

6:15 p.m. Northeast Corner of Park (Central & Court St.) Watermelon Drop

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Central Street Street Dance – Joe Austin & The Tallahatchies

7:30 p.m. – 9:p.m. Central Street Street Dance – Dr. Zarr a.m.azing Funk Monsters

9 p.m. City Park Fireworks Spectacular – Sponsored by BankFirst and Chamber of Commerce

9:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Central Street Street Dance – Dr. Zarr amazing Funk Monsters

Saturday

All Day: Chamber of Commerce Booth Beside the Gazebo Watermelon Carnival T-Shirts, Programs, Vendor Information

All Day: City Park Craft Vendors, Food Vendors and Children’s Activities

6:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. Casey Jones Railroad Museum Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

6:30 a.m. Downtown Pavilion Registration for 37th Annual 3K Walk/Run – Sponsored by BankFirst

7:30 a.m. Railroad Park 37th Annual 3K Walk/Run, Sponsored by BankFirst (FREE)

8 a.m. – 1: p.m. Railroad Park – Under the Magnolia Trees Farmers Market

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Shuffield Park 29th Annual Car Display, Sponsored by Fischer Properties Team of Remax Legacy (FREE) Downtown Casey Jones Railroad Museum Downtown Local Shops, Boutiques & Restaurants Behind Renasant Bank Train Tracks Pork Attack Barbecue Cooking Contest

9 a.m. – 11a.m. Downtown Touch-A-Truck – Sponsored by Chamber of Commerce (FREE)

9 a.m. – 11a.m. City Park Gazebo Music by Tom Foolery

9 a.m. – 11a.m. Behind Renasant Bank (BBQ Tickets) Tasters Choice Bar-B-Q Contest Purchase of tickets (Only 100 Available)

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Air Conditioned Trolley Runs Every 15-20 Minutes Between Park & Downtown (FREE) Trolley Stations at SW and SE Corners of Park Sponsored by the Water Valley Chamber of Commerce

11a.m. – 11:30 a.m. from Shuffield Park to City Park Antique Car Parade

11a.m. – until Northeast Grass Corner of First Christian Church Various Watermelon Ga.m.es (FREE) Conducted by Jr. Auxiliary

11 a.m. – until Behind Renasant Bank Tasters Choice Bar-B-Q Contest, Buy a Ticket & Vote for Best Dish

11a.m. – 12 p.m. City Park Gazebo Music by Jacob Kynard

12 p.m. City Park Gazebo Youth Watermelon Growing Contest

12:15 p.m. City Park Gazebo Largest Watermelon Contest – Sponsored by Brandon Presley, Seven South Storage & Hometown Pizza

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. City Park Gazebo Music by Pharm Truck

1 p.m. Southwest End of City Park Watermelon Slices – Sponsored by Cayce Washington (FREE)

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. City Park Gazebo Music by Tanner Mills

2:30 – 4 p.m. City Park Gazebo Music by Charlie Mars

4-5 p.m. City Park Gazebo Music by Single Wide

5:15 p.m. City Park Gazebo Train Tracks Pork Attack Barbecue Contest Winners Announced