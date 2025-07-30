Quinn Minute – Falling in love

By Rix Quinn

One of life’s great questions is, “What makes people fall in love?”

Almost nobody knows how to answer this. All we know is that suddenly a young man willingly trades a heart full of love and a wallet full of money for a wedding full of guests who sit on the bride’s side.

And nobody can tell you how to craft a perfect union. It’s a little like synchronized swimming in a heated pool. No matter how much you practice, you’ll never do everything correctly, and half the time you’re in hot water.

To start things well, a flawless “ring presentation” is critical. If you do it right, she’ll remember it for the rest of her life.

If you do it wrong, you may hear about it for the rest of your life.

Before you purchase the jewelry, take your beloved shopping, and ask thoughtful questions like “Do you agree with me that a large ring is pretentious?”

Possibly, she will answer “no,” and steer you to a stunning stone that will cost you more than your first two cars. But that’s OK…it’ll get much better mileage.

Perhaps the best way to present the ring is after a fine meal at a top restaurant. After completing dessert, you might pull the ring from your pocket, and utter something memorable like “I’ve been waiting for the right time to tell you…I want to spend the rest of time with you.”

This worked for me, especially after she stopped laughing.

