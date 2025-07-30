Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between July 21-25, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Thomas E. Patterson, Jr. to John P. Hunt, Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Latoya A. Heffner to Latoya Dukes and Kenneth Dukes, Jr., Part of the East Half of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

North Central MS Land Clearing, LLC to CC Project SPV, LLC, Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 9, Range 7 West; North Half and Southwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Manatee Land Partners, LLC to Michael James Cosby and Jennifer Lynn Cosby, Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Mary Florence Chapman Butler to Patricia Flowers, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 6 West, containing 5.600 acres, more or less.

Courtney Burnworth to Karla Green, A parcel of land located in Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West; Lot 75B on Whiporwill Road, Pope.

Dora Morgan Winters to Dora Morgan Winters and Morgan Jessica Winters Fondren, Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Charles Allen Austin and Sherry Heath Austin to David L. Childress, III and Katherine P. Childress, Lot 1 of Oakwood Acres Subdivision, a part of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 8 West and part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Monteith Family Farms, LLC to Hotophia Land Development, LLC, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Guy Putman and Dorothy M. Putman to Charles Edward Woodall, Jr. and Ashley Necole Woodall, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Glenial L. Price and Deanna E. Price to Timothy N. Fowlkes and Laura F. Fowlkes, Lot 45, Section A of Sardis View Subdivision in Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Thomas A. Graham and Flora I. Graham to The Graham Family Trust, The Northwest Quarter and Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 8 West, and the Northwest Quarter and Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

Lander Wooten to Delois P. Wooten and Marshundra P. Cardona, Lot 34 of Panola County Farms Subdivision.

Paul Caulwell to Luis Castillo, Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West; West Half of Lot 7, Lakewood Village Subdivision.

Chelsi N. Grace to Mary King Holt, South Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

WT Properties, LLC to Ebonee Caldwell and Sammie Caldwell, Lot 27, First Addition to Sardis Heights Subdivision.

Essie Dell Wall to Henry K. Wall, Jr., Pamela F. Trammell, and Valree A. Gray, Lot 18, West Sardis Subdivision (Quitclaim Deed Reserving a Life Estate).

Elite Builders, LLC to Robert Jones and Pammolon Jones, A 1.12-acre tract of land located in the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Valerie Garrett Wilbourn to Shunessy Bishop and Richard Bishop, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Ruben Mitchell to James Whiting, 431 Warren Street, Como.

Corey Butts to Corey Butts and Tiffany Turner, Part of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Randy Edwards to Bernard Jones and Deborah Edwards Jones, A part of Lot 2, Block 13, Sardis.

Renasant Bank to Cowles Horton, IV, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.