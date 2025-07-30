 ​​​​Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

July 21

Markavious Latravion Reed, 103 Garden View Dr., Senatobia, served time for Miss. Dept. of Corrections sanction.

Dana Ruthane Parker, 428 Hwy. 6, Batesville, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

July 22

Michael Anthony Keeton, 1198 Morrow Rd., Courtland, charged with violation of a court order (felony) and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Email newsletter signup

Charles Roger Price, 16351 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Christy Nicole Moudy, 18467 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of paraphernalia.

Courtney Leigh Knight, 1660 Bell Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Jamekia Roshell Pope, 2950 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with trespassing.

Sallie Ann Grayson, 705 Maple Ave., Clarksdale, charged with felony false pretenses.

July 23

William Lewis Caldwell, 208 Jeffries St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Issac Jerome Miller, 275 Ragon Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

July 25

Jamarcus Levell Holmes, 218 Haynes Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic assault.

Tim Lee Marshal, 12871 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, arrested on a parole violation.

Wendi Leigh Smith, 206 Hickory Lane, Batesville, charged with conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

Rashun Cornell Flowers, 146 Otto Sanford Subdivision, Courtland, charged with expired tag, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Jessie Lamar Willard, 702 Floyd’s Island, Sardis, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Cameron Keshawn Milton, 209 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment, and felony fleeing.

Lincoln Anthony Austin, 1116 North Coppich St., Memphis, charged with possession of marijuana.

July 26

Alex Jamal Gross, 7406 Edwards St., Sardis, held for DeSoto County authorities.

Michael Logan Franks, 2191 Church Rd., Horn Lake, charged with DUI.

Kerwin Alexander Faulkner, 155 MLK, Batesville, charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Valeria Chris King, 8220 Dundee Rd., Dundee, charged with driving while license suspended, no tag, and no insurance.

Shavon Monique Robinson, 106 Central St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Curtis Allison Jr., 76 Oak Grove Rd., Charleston, charged with public drunkenness.

Kathy Dianne Willey, 137 CR 104, Oxford, charged with improper equipment, careless driving, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Derick Jermaine Shaw, 5487 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with driving while license suspended, careless driving, and disorderly conduct.

Jessie Ervin Campbell, 55 CR 309, Oxford, charged with contempt of court.

Dedrick Fernell Ards, 204 Claude St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Cory Lakendric Stewart, 148 Henry Dr., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Nicoletee Nicole Jackson, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with DUI, no insurance, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Edward Columbus Butler, 425 Frederick St., Sardis, charged with DUI and no drivers license.

Cory Lakendric Stewart, 148 Henry Dr., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Chris Deshaun McFarling, 2498 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (2nd) and careless driving.

Ladarius Cortez Harris, 206 Hwy. 51, Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking of a controlled substance.