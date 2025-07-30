Cutting hair in service to others

By Jan Penton-Miller

From time to time over the years I have written about the plight of the homeless. For some reason I have always felt a mixture of compassion and a little lack of understanding.

I have wondered why they didn’t follow the example of Abraham Lincoln and find work or pull themselves up by the bootstraps, but I have never been in a situation of truly being the hands and feet of Jesus to help them, until yesterday.

I rode to Knoxville with friends to meet other friends who volunteer at an outreach for the homeless. They had medical staff, clothing, meals, and places for the folks to get a shower and a haircut among other things. It was truly a sight to behold, and worked like a well-oiled machine.

I know it is terribly hot in Louisiana and South Mississippi right now, but I’m just telling you it was extremely hot in Knoxville yesterday. Right after high school I studied Cosmetology before moving on to teaching, and haircutting is sort of like riding a bike once you know the basics.

With that in mind, I volunteered to give haircuts. I prayed that God would use me to show a little love to the people who sat in my chair, never having a clue what I would encounter. The devastation and heartache that these folks talked to me about in such a casual way was completely off the charts.

I was pumped from last week’s sermon about fishing for souls, and figured I should make the most of the opportunity. There is something personal about getting or giving a haircut, a sort of intimacy that often causes people to share.

Every person that sat in my chair had a story, and I listened as if it had no effect on me even though my heart was breaking a little with each word.

One lady was sleeping in the grass because she had a devastating event at the shelter that I won’t share. Another was getting a new prosthetic leg this week, and looked so old and skinny and broken down that I could hardly bear it, but I listened with a smile.

They were all very appreciative and made it a point to look at my nametag and call me by name, maybe because they have felt unseen themselves. I talked to each one about Jesus, and I prayed with them.

While I was there it was all good, but when I got home the events of the day settled on me with such force that I had to go to bed. It was so emotional that I may not be cut out for it, but I thank the good Lord for all those who are called to this important ministry.