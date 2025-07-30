Calvary awarded Samaritan’s Purse plaque

Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville received recognition last week for serving as a central drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child for 10 years.

A plaque was presented from Samaritan’s Purse on Sunday, July 13, to the volunteers who faithfully serve.

Also recognized for 10 years as central drop off leader was Linda Cole. Serving with Linda in this tangible ministry are her two children, Calvin and Olivia, who have been involved throughout the 10 years.

Calvary Baptist collected 4,128 shoeboxes last year which marked their 10th year. Calvary, as a central drop off combined with area drop off locations, processed a total of 13,675 shoeboxes.

The team’s area total, which includes eight counties, was 27,423. The global collection for 2024 was 11,927,439.

The Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, collects shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love.

For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received. Each child who receives a shoebox has the opportunity to participate in the 12-lesson discipleship course, The Greatest Journey.

At the completion of The Greatest Journey, the students attend a graduation where they invite family and friends who often accept Christ.

Families are reached, churches grow, new churches are started and communities are transformed.

More than 24 million boys and girls have made decisions for Christ.