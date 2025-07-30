Batesville has cheapest gas in state

Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi.

Two Batesville stations had fuel priced at $2.37/g – the cheapest in the state.

Prices in Mississippi are 4.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.709 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Mississippi was priced at $2.37/g Monday while the most expensive was $3.19/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $2.37/g while the highest was $3.19/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon.

In Batesville, the cheapest gas was at the Dodge Store and Murphy USA (Wal Mart) at $2.37, followed by Circle K at $2.48 and the Batesville Shell on Hwy. 51S at $2.49.

Gas prices in Lafayette County are higher, with the cheapest price in Oxford found at Extra Miles ($2.63/g) and Chevron on Lamar ($2.67). In Tate County, the cheapest gas on Monday was at Murphy USA ($2.58) and Shell on Hwy. 51 ($2.67).

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10/g. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

More than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country are part of the data gathering.

Historical gasoline prices in Mississippi and the national average going back ten years:

July 28, 2024: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 28, 2023: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

July 28, 2022: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

July 28, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

July 28, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Baton Rouge- $2.72/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.

Jackson- $2.68/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.70/g.