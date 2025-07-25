Made in Mississippi gaining momentum under current administration

By Treasurer David McRae During President Trump’s first term, he vowed to build, create, and grow more things in the U.S.A., saying “Restoring American manufacturing will not only restore our wealth, it will restore our pride in ourselves. It will revitalize our independence, and it will rebuild the bonds of kinship between our communities and our citizens.” In the years since he first outlined that goal, his administration has rolled out a series of policies aimed at bringing jobs back home. He has struck new trade deals across the world that advantage American-made goods and delivered tax advantages to those who bring their business back home. This includes a series of provisions in the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill that will preserve 1.1 million American manufacturing jobs, $130 billion of American employee income, and $284 billion in economic growth for American manufacturers, according to a study by the National Association of Manufacturers. What’s more, it is Mississippi that stands to grow most from the Made-in-America efforts. This month, the Reshoring Initiative released data showing that Mississippi ranks number three in the nation for jobs created by reshoring (i.e., bringing jobs back to the U.S.) In fact, they project the state will gain 12,084 jobs in 2025 because of reshoring. Trending Groundbreaking today for new shopping center - The Panolian | The Panolian

Best Steak in the State - The Enid Depot wins best beef in Mississippi - The Panolian | The Panolian Many of us can see the impact of this growth in our community through the massive investments made by Amazon, Milwaukee Tool, PACCAR, Clark Beverage, and others. Combined, it’s been more than $35 billion in private-sector investment since 2020 when Governor Reeves took office. And I don’t think we’ve seen the last of this growth. Mississippi offers a competitive edge. We have the lowest cost of living in the nation, a rapidly improving education system, and a tax structure built to reward hard work and growth. Our workforce is made up of men and women who don’t shy away from a challenge, who wake up early, stay late, and take pride in what they build. It’s time to unleash Mississippi’s potential. President Trump was right: restoring American manufacturing will restore America’s wealth, but it also restores something deeper. It strengthens families, revives communities, and reminds us who we are. Mississippi is proving that – and we’re just getting warmed up.