Tedford giving Pan Gens program at Thursday meeting

Local historian Bobby Tedford will give a program pertaining to Batesville’s history including people, places and things we have “…walked by, worked with or known,” in the past at the Thursday night meeting of the Panola County Historical and Genealogical group called Pan Gens.

The group meets monthly at 6 p.m. in the meeting room at the Batesville Library where a historical program is given each month with refreshments served afterwards. Everyone is invited to attend and/or join the group dedicated to studying and preserving the county’s history,

Tedford said his program will be interactive with those attending and will include pictures, news articles and other references from Batesville’s past.