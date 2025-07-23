Pride playing Civic Center – Batesville singer-songwriter influenced by many musical genres

The Batesville Civic Center will have Victoria Pride’s VIP Music Experience on Friday, July 25, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster. Pride’s website describes the Oxford-born and Batesville-raised as a singer-songwriter influenced by many musical genres.

Her favorite genres are gospel, country, and blues/soul. She started writing songs and playing instruments at a very young age. These instruments include the guitar, drums, piano, bass guitar, and alto saxophone.

“Country music was my first love, after all it’s in my blood,” she said.

She is a relative of the late great country music legend, Charley Pride. He was her first inspiration in the industry. Other inspirations include Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Prince, B.B King, Aaliyah, Fleetwood Mac, H.E.R, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and many more.

Pride is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and a former police officer for the Memphis Police Department.

When people ask her why she resigned, she states,” I loved my law enforcement career but it’s just something about a passion that doesn’t go away.”

She took a leap of faith and left her law enforcement career to follow her passionate dreams in music. She often states, “You never know what you can accomplish until you try.”