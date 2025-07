Published 10:01 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Nagin Bhaichand Patel, 78, passed away in Hernando on July 20, 2025. He was the husband of Niru Patel of Hernando.

Funeral services for Nagin will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.